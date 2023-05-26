UrduPoint.com

Victorious Pakistan Army Dominates National Games With Taekwondo Triumph

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Victorious Pakistan army dominates national games with taekwondo triumph

Pakistan Army emerged as the top performer in the 34th National Games, clinching a remarkable 31 gold, six silver medals across different categories of men's and women's taekwondo events

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army emerged as the top performer in the 34th National Games, clinching a remarkable 31 gold, six silver medals across different categories of men's and women's taekwondo events.

The Air Force secured the second position, showcasing their prowess with an impressive tally of three gold medals, six silver medals, and 11 bronze medals.

WAPDA maintained a strong hold on the third position, earning two gold medals, 17 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals.

The Higher education Commission (HEC) claimed the fourth spot, securing one gold medal, four silver medals, and 10 bronze medals.

Sindh held on to the fifth position with two silver and one bronze medal.

Balochistan stood sixth position with one silver and seven bronzes while Punjab achieved seventh position with one silver and three bronzes.

Similarly, Pakistan Railways got 11 bronze medals, KPK gained 10 bronze medals, Islamabad secured 3 bronze medals and Police attained 3 bronze medals in 34th National Games so far.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Punjab Women HEC Gold Silver Bronze Top

Recent Stories

EU Wary of Monitoring Investments Into China Despi ..

EU Wary of Monitoring Investments Into China Despite US's Encouragement - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 Child bureau takes 125 children under custody

Child bureau takes 125 children under custody

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin assures of mobilizing all available reso ..

ICT admin assures of mobilizing all available resources to curb dengue

2 minutes ago
 Trade Between China, Russia's Far East Exceeds $20 ..

Trade Between China, Russia's Far East Exceeds $20Bln in 2022 - Consul General

2 minutes ago
 Roll out the green carpet: Bollywood struts its st ..

Roll out the green carpet: Bollywood struts its stuff in UAE

3 minutes ago
 Court awards 20 years imprisonment in rape, kidnap ..

Court awards 20 years imprisonment in rape, kidnapping case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.