Victorious Pakistan polo team reaches home

Muhammad Rameez Published September 13, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Victorious Pakistan polo team reached home after outshining India in the second Zone E playoff of World Cup, played at East Rand Polo Club in Johannesburg, South Africa

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Victorious Pakistan polo team reached home after outshining India in the second Zone E playoff of World Cup, played at East Rand Polo Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The team was warmly welcomed here at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The Pak team put up a dazzling show in the event by stamping back to back two victories against India to qualify for the XII FIP Polo World Cup.

At the airport, Pakistan Polo Association Officials and polo lovers greeted the national polo team that comprised of Brig (retd) Badar Zaman, PPA Secretary Lt Col Ayaz Ahmed, Lt Col (retd) Omer Minhas, Hamza Mawaz Khan, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Raja Jalal Arslan, Imran Shahid and Shahzad Ahmed.

Two members of the team Raja Samiullah and Raja Mikayel Sami landed at Islamabad Airport while another player Temur Nadeem went straight to UK from South Africa.

As per information provided by Secretary PPA Lt Col Ayaz Ahmed, the Pakistan team is a mix of experienced and young players who played aggressively against arch-rivals India and dominated both the matches winning first match by 5-4 and second by 7-3 to qualify for the XII FIP Polo World Championship that will be played in USA in coming months, October and November.

