Victory at Group Stage 1st Task of Russian Team at UEFA Euro 2020 - Russian Football Union

BUCHAREST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The first task of the Russian national football team at the UEFA Euro 2020 championship is to go through the group stage, president of the Russian Football Union, Alexander Dyukov, said on Saturday commenting on the results of the draw for Euro 2020.

"The first task of the national team at Euro 2020 is to withdraw from the group. Afterwards we will see what to do and set new tasks," Dyukov told reporters.

The draw for Euro 2020 championship was revealed on Saturday in Bucharest, Romania. The Russian national team will play in Group B with the teams of Belgium, Finland and Denmark. Teams of the Euro 2020 tournament will compete from 12 June to 12 July 2020 in 12 different European countries.