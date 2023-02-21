Victory for Rimsha Ijaz in ladies section of 9th J.A.Zaman Open Golf

Rimsha Ijaz won the ladies contest of 9th J.A.Zaman Open Golf here on Tuesday at Lahore course

At the conclusion of the 18 holes for ladies on Tuesday, it was Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya who transcended her rivals by managing an impressive score of gross 76 and thereby laying claim to the first gross prize.

She plays to a handicap of one which is an achievement for a Pakistani golf playing lady amateur and with her steadfast play succeeded in bringing off victory for herself.

The runner up in ladies gross was Hamna Amjad, another astounding lady golfer with a zero handicap. Her score for 18 holes was gross 78. Third gross position went to the little one from Lahore Garrison, Bushra Fatima who plays to a six handicap, and her playing capabilities are extraordinary. Hopefully in a years time she will be amongst the best lady player in the country. Her gross score in this contest was 81.

In the race for honors in net category, the high achiever was Shahzadi Gulfam of Lahore Garrison.

Her first net prize was attributable to a net score of 69. Second net was won by Tehmina Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana, score being net 73. Ana James of Royal Palm won the third net position with a score of net 74.

As for senior amateur event, the competitors have to compete over two days or 36 holes. They played 18 holes on Tuesday and after 18 holes the leader is Sardar Murad of Defence Raya and he is placed at a gross score of 78. One stroke behind him is Najam Hafeez of Lahore Gymkhana and looks determined to play formidably in the 18 holes contest tomorrow Wednesday. Also placed at a score of gross 79 are two daunting golfers Zafar Nasrullah and Dr Arshed Mehmood. The competitive race for honors is certainly intimidating. A few others in the race are Tariq Mehmood and Col Raja Asif Mehdi.

Tomorrow, Wednesday the senior golf professionals will also enter the race for show of golf playing skills while the champion professionals will appear from Thursday and will compete over four rounds,18 holes each round.