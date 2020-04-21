UrduPoint.com
Video Showing Mushtaq Ahmad Cleaning Home Floor Goes Viral  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 hours ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:41 PM

Video showing Mushtaq Ahmad cleaning home floor goes viral  

The former cricketer says nobody should shy of sweeping and cleaning home as it is a good thing and will be an example for the children as well.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) Former Cricket Star Mushtaq Ahmad cleaned his house by his own during quarantine amid fears of Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer shared his video sweeping the floor at home, saying that nobody should shy of cleaning his/her own house.

He also quoted an Hadith in his video message: “Hazrat Ayesha, the wife of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, said: "Prophet Muhammad ﷺ used to keep himself busy serving his family (helping with dishes, cooking, cleaning, raising kids, etc.) and when it was the time for prayer he would go for it.” (Bukhari).Prayers for everyone!,"

First time any cricket celebrity was seen sweeping floor at home as majority does not share such things even if they do.

