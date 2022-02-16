Video showing Shahid Afridi hugging Shaheen goes viral on social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Pakistan Captain and his future son-in-law Shaheen Afridi both are seen in pleasant mood and shared a brief conversation

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) A video clip showing former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi hugging fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has gone viral on social media.

The social media users, especially those who are cricket fans are liking and commenting on the video clip.

Shaheen Afridi is the future-son-in-law of Shahid Afridi.

Both are seen in pleasant mood as Shahid Afridi hugged Shaheen and later jokingly pulled his hand. They had also a minor conversation in a 12 second-clip.