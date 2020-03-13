Vietnam Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus - organisers

The Vietnam Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for April 5 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, local organisers said Friday

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Vietnam Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for April 5 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, local organisers said Friday.

"This was a very hard decision as 2020 is the first year Vietnam became (an) official member among the 22 countries hosting the world's most professional and attractive motor race," the Vietnam Grand Prix Company said in a statement.