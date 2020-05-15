UrduPoint.com
Vijender Singh Ready To Fight Amir Khan After Lockdown Period

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:14 PM

Vijender Singh ready to fight Amir Khan after lockdown period

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Indian boxer Vijender Singh has showed eagerness to fight British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan, stating that he is ready for that as soon as the lockdown period ends.

"I am ready to fight Amir Khan as soon as the lockdown ends. I am absolutely ready for the fight," Singh was quoted as saying by website Sportskeeda.

Singh has enjoyed a stellar start to his professional boxing career and holds a 12-0 record, having defeated numerous accomplished opponents from across the globe.

The Indian boxer's last fight was against Ghanaian Charles Adamu on the 22nd of November 2019 wherein he emerged victorious via a unanimous decision. Since then, he has been looking for a bout against a worthy opponent. And, his search could zero in on Amir Khan, who holds a 34-5 record with 21 knockouts.

In fact, the pair has also previously called each other out in 2019, an incident that occurred post Vijender Singh's 11th professional victory.

On that occasion, the Indian had responded to Amir Khan's comment that Vijender was scared of facing him.

Vijender Singh had issued a strong statement, quipping that he was ready for a bout and that Amir Khan was the one who was wasting his time fighting kids.

"I am ready to fight with Amir. He picked a junior boxer to fight. Neeraj Goyat is way junior to me. I had said before and I am saying again I am ready to fight whenever he tells me to. He should stop fighting kids," Vijender Singh had said.

Apart from calling out Amir Khan, the Indian boxer also talked about how he intended to fight bigger bouts, mentioning that title fights were also not beyond the realms of possibility.

"My record is good currently and I am trying to get big fights, like title fights or something," he said.

