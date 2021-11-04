UrduPoint.com

Villa Boss Smith Won't Panic As Pressure Mounts

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:09 PM

Villa boss Smith won't panic as pressure mounts

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said on Thursday he is refusing to panic despite mounting speculation that he faces the sack if results fail to improve quickly

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said on Thursday he is refusing to panic despite mounting speculation that he faces the sack if results fail to improve quickly.

If Villa suffer a fifth successive Premier League defeat against Southampton on Friday, it could be the final straw for the under-fire Smith.

Reports this week suggested Villa have sounded out former Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma boss Paulo Fonseca as a candidate to replace Smith.

Villa are just three points above the relegation zone, yet the 50-year-old was in bullish mood ahead of the crucial trip to St Mary's.

"I think the perception from outside of the football club is always different," Smith said.

"If you're asking me if I sleep well, yes, I sleep well. I still play well at golf. My wife is still talking to me so, if that answers your question, then yes, I feel fine.

"There is no panic, we're in control and determined to put things right. There has been a reaction from all the players because they are disappointed with the results." Smith is enduring his worst run at Villa for nearly two years, with last weekend's 4-1 home defeat against West Ham adding to the growing pressure.

But Smith, who led Villa to promotion from the Championship in 2019, sees signs that an upturn in results is just around the corner.

"We are not far from turning it around and we are in a determined mood, that's for sure. There is a collective responsibility and the players have been working hard," he said.

"I've been in this situation and we stayed up in our first season in the Premier League.

"I'm happy to take the criticism for them. I'm a big boy, I've been in professional football since I was 16 years old so I've seen an awful lot of things."

Related Topics

Football Fine Wife Roma Mary Donetsk Southampton 2019 All From Premier League

Recent Stories

Mine Explosion Kills 2 in Eastern Afghanistan - Re ..

Mine Explosion Kills 2 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

3 minutes ago
 US Arrests Analyst Danchenko as Part of Probe Into ..

US Arrests Analyst Danchenko as Part of Probe Into Origin of Russia Investigatio ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK govt. moves to ameliorate life-style of common ..

AJK govt. moves to ameliorate life-style of common man: Qayyum

3 minutes ago
 Police apprehends Cricket bookie, impounds betting ..

Police apprehends Cricket bookie, impounds betting paraphernalia

3 minutes ago
 Unnecessary check posts in Balochistan to be aboli ..

Unnecessary check posts in Balochistan to be abolished:SC Mathar

8 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.