Villa Captain Grealish Handed Nine-month Driving Ban

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Villa captain Grealish handed nine-month driving ban

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was given a nine-month driving ban on Tuesday after crashing his Range Rover during the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Grealish was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates' Court after previously pleading guilty to two charges.

The 25-year-old's vehicle hit two parked vehicles in Dickens Heath, Solihull, West Midlands.

As well as the driving ban, England midfielder Grealish was also fined £82,499 ($110,271).

A judge was told that a witness said Grealish smelled of "intoxicating liquor" and was slurring his words immediately after the crash on March 29.

Grealish was involved in the incident less than 24 hours after issuing a Twitter video message urging people to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of careless driving after prosecutors said an unmarked police car spotted him driving at more than 90mph along the M42 at "close to an intimidating distance" on October 18.

Grealish was also ordered to pay costs of £220 and a victim surcharge of £181, taking his total in costs and fines to £82,900 - all payable within seven days.

