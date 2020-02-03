UrduPoint.com
Villa Fan Tom Hanks Celebrates 'win', Four Weeks Before Match

Mon 03rd February 2020

Villa fan Tom Hanks celebrates 'win', four weeks before match

Paris, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Tom Hanks attracted attention on social media Sunday after the Aston Villa supporter posted a tweet appearing to celebrate the English side's League Cup triumph -- a month before the final.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor has long said he is a fan of the Birmingham club.

"Aston Villa took the Carabao Cup! Up the Villa! Hanx," the 63-year-old wrote, referencing the sponsors name for the tournament.

Aston Villa beat Leicester on Tuesday to reach the final, where they will face holders and red-hot favourites Manchester City at Wembley on March 1.

"Premature speculation?," tweeted former England striker Gary Lineker in response.

Hanks will turn his focus back to films next weekend, when he will be hoping to win a third academy Award after being nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Fred Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood".

