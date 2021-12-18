Villa v Burnley off as Premier League reels from Covid chaos

Aston Villa's home match with Burnley was postponed shortly before kick-off on Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak in the Villa camp, leaving only one Premier League fixture on the day's schedule

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Aston Villa's home match with Burnley was postponed shortly before kick-off on Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak in the Villa camp, leaving only one Premier League fixture on the day's schedule.

Just four games are now due to be played in total this weekend out of the original 10, with the growing Covid-19 crisis causing chaos during the busiest time in the English football Calendar.

"Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad today, the Premier League Board has regrettably had to postpone the club's home fixture against Burnley, due to kick-off at 3:00pm (1500 GMT) this afternoon," the league said in a statement.

"After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team.

" Villa, managed by Steven Gerrard, acknowledged and apologised for the late postponement, which came a little over two hours before the match was due to kick off, but said they acted as quickly as they could.

A club statement read: "The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as lateral flow tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek.

"All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols."