UrduPoint.com

Villa V Burnley Premier League Match Off After Covid Outbreak

Muhammad Rameez 55 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Villa v Burnley Premier League match off after Covid outbreak

Aston Villa's home match with Burnley has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Villa squad, leaving just one Premier League fixture on the schedule for Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Aston Villa's home match with Burnley has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Villa squad, leaving just one Premier League fixture on the schedule for Saturday.

Just four games are now due to be played this weekend, with Leeds against Arsenal the only surviving fixture on Saturday.

"Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad today, the Premier League Board has regrettably had to postpone the club's home fixture against Burnley, due to kick-off at 3:00pm (1500GMT) this afternoon," the Premier League said in a statement.

"After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team."

Related Topics

Leeds All Arsenal Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks- ..

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks-off at UVAS

43 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari visits Kamber to condole the deat ..

Asif Ali Zardari visits Kamber to condole the death of Sardar Khan Chandio's wif ..

58 seconds ago
 DG Emergency discusses Air Ambulance Service requi ..

DG Emergency discusses Air Ambulance Service requirements

59 seconds ago
 England's Malan rues missing out on century again

England's Malan rues missing out on century again

1 minute ago
 Mentally retarded kid died after falling into pond ..

Mentally retarded kid died after falling into pond

1 minute ago
 Nasir loses in Asian Individual Squash C'ship semi ..

Nasir loses in Asian Individual Squash C'ship semifinals

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.