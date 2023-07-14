Open Menu

Vingegaard Keeps Tour De France Lead After Pogacar Attack

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 14, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Vingegaard keeps Tour de France lead after Pogacar attack

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard held on to the overall lead of the Tour de France after a skirmish with Tadej Pogacar on the Grand Colombier mountain on Friday

Col du Grand Colombier, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard held on to the overall lead of the Tour de France after a skirmish with Tadej Pogacar on the Grand Colombier mountain on Friday.

Vingegaard finished fourth, four seconds behind Pogacar, who also picked up a bonus. That left the Dane with a 9sec overall advantage after a stage won by Polish Ineos Grenadiers rider Michal Kwiatkowski.

"It's a start, it was a good day, a small victory but it was worth it," said Pogacar after eking out a small gain on the upper reaches of the 17km brutal climb at an average seven percent gradient in the Jura mountain range.

On the July 14 French national holiday, the fireworks started when Kwiatkowski broke away on the only mountain on the short stage for his second ever Tour win.

"That was like full gas racing from the start to the finish," said the 33-year-old Kwiatkowski.

Behind him, Pogacar tore away after a foiled move from his UAE teammate Adam Yates.

At first it seemed that Vingegaard had been distanced, but the defending champion dug deep in the searing heat to limit his losses at the line.

Related Topics

France UAE Lead July Gas From

Recent Stories

Strike by 950 Employees of London's Gatwick Airpor ..

Strike by 950 Employees of London's Gatwick Airport to Start on July 28 - Trade ..

47 minutes ago
 Under training officers visit Central Police Offic ..

Under training officers visit Central Police Office

47 minutes ago
 N.Korean Leader's Sister Slams UN Security Council ..

N.Korean Leader's Sister Slams UN Security Council's Session on Pyongyang's Miss ..

47 minutes ago
 Kohat roadblock ends as negotiated settlement reac ..

Kohat roadblock ends as negotiated settlement reached with PESCO

48 minutes ago
 Shahzada Hayatullah Durrani calls on Saito Machi

Shahzada Hayatullah Durrani calls on Saito Machi

48 minutes ago
 Study shows even moderate heat can affect human he ..

Study shows even moderate heat can affect human heart

48 minutes ago
APTPMA appeals for payment of electricity bills ac ..

APTPMA appeals for payment of electricity bills according to ZRI package till Ju ..

48 minutes ago
 DC presides a meeting regarding Muharram

DC presides a meeting regarding Muharram

48 minutes ago
 SSP Sukkur reviews traffic arrangements for Muharr ..

SSP Sukkur reviews traffic arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

48 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab visits Bahawalnagar flood hit are ..

ACS South Punjab visits Bahawalnagar flood hit areas to review relief activities ..

48 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

1 hour ago
 Textile industry agrees to invest in different SAU ..

Textile industry agrees to invest in different SAU projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports