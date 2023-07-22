Vingegaard virtually assures back-to-back Tour de France triumphs

Jonas Vingegaard survived the mountains in Saturday's penultimate stage of the Tour de France to virtually clinch his second successive title

Le Markstein, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Jonas Vingegaard survived the mountains in Saturday's penultimate stage of the Tour de France to virtually clinch his second successive title.

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar won the 20th and penultimate stage but Denmark's Vingegaard leads the Slovenian by 7min 29sec ahead of Sunday's ceremonial ride to the finish line on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Adam Yates is in third place and his twin brother Simon Yates in fourth, while Spain's Carlos Rodriguez rounds out the top five.

Huge crowds turned out to greet local hero Thibaut Pinot who was cheered up every mountain as he finished seventh on the day.

Vingegaard and two-time champion Pogacar have thrilled cycling fans with their struggle for supremacy with the Dane crushing his rival in the key time-trial and hardest mountain stage earlier in the week.