Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Italian cycling team Vini Zabu announced on Thursday it will not compete in the Giro d'Italia starting in Turin on May 8 following two doping cases in recent months.

"The team has agreed with its main sponsor not to participate in the Giro d'Italia, although it has demonstrated to the competent authorities to have taken the most diligent measures to fight against doping," the team said in a statement.

Rider Matteo De Bonis tested positive for the blood-boosting drug EPO out of competition on February 16, after fellow Italian Matteo Spreafico failed two tests during last year's Giro, which took place in October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the De Bonis case the team announced it was pulling itself from competition awaiting possible International Cycling Union (UCI) sanctions.

Vini Zabu was one of three teams to receive an invitation to compete in the three-week Giro d'Italia from organisers RCS.

The selection of the second-tier cycling outfit had caused surprise with the Movement for a Credible Cycling saying it had failed nine doping tests in the last 12 years.

Meanwhile, Giro organisers announced that Italian team Androni, winner of a stage with Fausto Masnada in 2019, would take Vini Zabu's place in this year's race.