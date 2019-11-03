Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic marred by breakdown

Arcadia, United States, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Vino Rosso won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday but the premier race in of the $28 million festival was marred by an injury to Mongolian Groom.

With horse safety under fierce scrutiny at Santa Anita, where 36 horses have died since December, it was a sobering sight after the first 13 Breeders' Cup races had gone without injury.

Mongolian Groom was pulled up at the top of the stretch and loaded onto the equine medical van with what was described as a serious lower hind limb injury.

He was being evaluated at the track's medical facility.

Vino Rosso, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz, went off at 9-2.

McKinzie, the 5-2 favorite trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Joel Rosario was second and Higher Power was third.

Pletcher notched his 11th Breeders' Cup victory and Ortiz his ninth -- four of those coming this week.

Preakness winner War of Will set the early pace with McKinzie in pursuit and Vino Rosso lying fourth.

War of Will dropped off the pace to leave McKinzie in front as they headed into the final stretch, with Vino Rosso sweeping wide and powering past for the victory.

"This is unbelievable. Indescribable," said co-owner Mike Repole. "This is the one, this is the pinnacle."In his last start Vino Rosso was disqualified after hitting the wire first in the Jockey Club gold Cup, where Code of Honor got the win.

"We had unfinished business," Repole said. "I remember saying that that loss will make this win feel 10 times better. And it really did."