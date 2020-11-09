Vintage car rally leaves for Multan after grand show in Peshawar, impresses visitors

The 11th Annual Vintage and Classic Cars Rally 2020 left for Multan after an impressive grand culture show in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The 11th Annual Vintage and Classic Cars Rally 2020 left for Multan after an impressive grand culture show in Peshawar.

Before departure to Multan, the traditional Khattak dance and musical programme held at Peshawar Services Club enthralled the visitors, families and children.

Organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA), the participants of the Vintage and Classic Car Rally would join car racers from Karachi and other cities at Multan.

Over 50 classic, vintage and antiques vehicles from 1930 to 1970 from different cities have participated.

In the second leg, it will also pass through Lahore, Azad Kashmir and Galiyat and would move towards its final destination Khanpur Haripur district.

Te street children were brought to the venue for the first time to enjoy the antique cars, Khattak dance and musical shows.

Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Secretary Muhammad Abid Majeed saw off the rally.

Secretary Sports and Tourism, Abid Majeed said there was a huge potential of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its mesmerizing natural beauty, waterfalls, birds chanting lush green valleys, lakes, centuries old Ghandhara civilization and heritage sites and ancient architecture buildings like Takht Bhai, Gor Gatri and Sethi House.

He said the abundant natural and cultural heritage sites make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a preferred destination for domestic and international tourists.

The visitors have the opportunity to enjoy natural and historical sites of global significance especially for Muslims, Buddhists and Sikhs in Pakistan, the official said, adding the government was working on four Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs), including Mankial in Swat, Madaklasht in Chitral, Thandiani in Abbottabad and Mansehra to develop them on modern lines to attract tourists in large number.

He said state-of-the art tourism centres would also be established at Kumrat, Bin Shahi, Skyland, Laram Top, Allai, Batgram and Shanga.

International standards tourism centres were being established at Mankyal Swat, Madkalshat Chitral, Thandyani Abbottabad and Mansehra.

These new centres would help reduce tourists pressure on existing tourists destinations and would open new avenues for ecotourists and adventure sports lovers.

He said tourism department would encourage journalists working on sports, tourism, culture, and archeology beats on the basis of quality reports, features, articles, columns and documentaries on projecting the real tourism image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Tourism Department has decided to give annual awards to journalists to recognize their excellent performance in the field of archeology, sports, tourism and culture, he added.