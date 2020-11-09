UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vintage Car Rally Leaves For Multan After Grand Show In Peshawar, Impresses Visitors

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:08 PM

Vintage car rally leaves for Multan after grand show in Peshawar, impresses visitors

The 11th Annual Vintage and Classic Cars Rally 2020 left for Multan after an impressive grand culture show in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The 11th Annual Vintage and Classic Cars Rally 2020 left for Multan after an impressive grand culture show in Peshawar.

Before departure to Multan, the traditional Khattak dance and musical programme held at Peshawar Services Club enthralled the visitors, families and children.

Organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA), the participants of the Vintage and Classic Car Rally would join car racers from Karachi and other cities at Multan.

Over 50 classic, vintage and antiques vehicles from 1930 to 1970 from different cities have participated.

In the second leg, it will also pass through Lahore, Azad Kashmir and Galiyat and would move towards its final destination Khanpur Haripur district.

Te street children were brought to the venue for the first time to enjoy the antique cars, Khattak dance and musical shows.

Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Secretary Muhammad Abid Majeed saw off the rally.

Secretary Sports and Tourism, Abid Majeed said there was a huge potential of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its mesmerizing natural beauty, waterfalls, birds chanting lush green valleys, lakes, centuries old Ghandhara civilization and heritage sites and ancient architecture buildings like Takht Bhai, Gor Gatri and Sethi House.

He said the abundant natural and cultural heritage sites make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a preferred destination for domestic and international tourists.

The visitors have the opportunity to enjoy natural and historical sites of global significance especially for Muslims, Buddhists and Sikhs in Pakistan, the official said, adding the government was working on four Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs), including Mankial in Swat, Madaklasht in Chitral, Thandiani in Abbottabad and Mansehra to develop them on modern lines to attract tourists in large number.

He said state-of-the art tourism centres would also be established at Kumrat, Bin Shahi, Skyland, Laram Top, Allai, Batgram and Shanga.

International standards tourism centres were being established at Mankyal Swat, Madkalshat Chitral, Thandyani Abbottabad and Mansehra.

These new centres would help reduce tourists pressure on existing tourists destinations and would open new avenues for ecotourists and adventure sports lovers.

He said tourism department would encourage journalists working on sports, tourism, culture, and archeology beats on the basis of quality reports, features, articles, columns and documentaries on projecting the real tourism image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Tourism Department has decided to give annual awards to journalists to recognize their excellent performance in the field of archeology, sports, tourism and culture, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Swat Vehicles Car Mansehra Chitral Haripur Khanpur Allai Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2020 Muslim From Government Top Love

Recent Stories

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

10 minutes ago

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trum ..

24 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

26 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

35 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

36 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.