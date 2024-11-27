Vintage Classic Automotive Car Show To Be Held At PSC On Nov 29
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM
The Vintage and Classic Automotive Car Show under the auspices of the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be held at Peshawar Sports Complex (PSC) on November 29th from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M
More than 300 vehicles of 1935 to1980 and other models from all over the country will be participate.
These views were expressed by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir, while talking to the media at his office in Peshawar on Wednesday.
He was accompanied by Director Operation Naimat ullah Marwat and Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch.
He said that the show is being organized under the leadership of Secretary Sports Matiullah on the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan.
Similarly, in the same show, Mercedes, Jaguar, Ford, Chevrolet, Mini, VW, Land Rover, and Smith classic cars from 1935 to 1980 will showcased while antique and classic car enthusiasts from different cities of the country will also participate with their cars.
The aim of the show is to provide entertainment opportunities to car enthusiasts as well as citizens in the province.
He added that the show will be a unique entertainment event for the aspirants.
