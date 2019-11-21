Vintage Classic Car Rally to kick off from Khyber district on Nov 24

On the directives of Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan, the 10th Annual Vintage Classic Car Rally 2019 will start from Khyber Rifles Mess in Khyber District on November 24

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :On the directives of Senior Minister for sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan, the 10th Annual Vintage Classic Car Rally 2019 will start from Khyber Rifles Mess in Khyber District on November 24.

The enthusiasts of vintage classic cars from across the country including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad will participate in the rally.

As many as 60 classic cars, including Hummer, Ferrari, Ford Thunder Bird (1960), Austin Mini (1967) Rolls Royce Silver Wraith (1939), Ford Mustang (1964), Humber Hawk (1957), Mercedes (108s), Chevrolet Corvette (1967) Willy's Jeep (1957), Volks Wagens, Peugeot and others are part of the rally.

The launch of the 10th annual Vintage Classic Car Rally 2019 from Khyber District is aimed at highlighting the importance of scenic places and tourism in the merged districts to lure mo8re tourists to the serene sites.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Classic Land Rover are jointly organizing the thrilling event.

A colourful function will be arranged on November 24 at the Peshawar Services Club wherein the Senior Minister Atif Khan will be the chief guest. Tourism Secretary Kamran Rehman, TCKP Managing Director Junaid Khan, Classic Land Rover CEO Asim Durrani and others would also attend the function. In the past, the annual Vintage Classic Car Rally would start from Karachi and conclude in Peshawar, but this time the rally will commence from Khyber district to highlight the significance of the merged areas and its scenic sites.

TCKP MD said that they were launching the car rally from the Khyber district to send a positive message to the world about the peaceful environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and elsewhere in Pakistan. Giving details about the participating cars, Classic Land Rover CEO Asim Durrani said that cars and jeeps manufactured between 1940 and 1970 would be part of the rally.