Vintage Classic Car show on Nov 14

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Vintage Classic Car Show will be commencing from November 14 under the aegis of Culture and Tourism Authority Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More than 50 antique and classic cars will participate in this 12th edition of the Vintage Classic Car Show with the Classic Land Rover.

The rally will be held from Peshawar to Pak-Afghan border on Saturday with the collaboration of Culture and Tourism Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Classic Land Rover.

The grand show of the rally will be held on Sunday at Peshawar Services Club. The rally will feature classic vehicles from 1940 to 1980 including Mercedes, Jaguar Ford, Chevrolet, Mini, WAX, and Land Rover. The enthusiasm will be there with classic cars from different cities of the country participating with their cars. The purpose of the rally is to provide entertainment opportunities to car enthusiasts as well as citizens in the province.