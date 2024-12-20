Open Menu

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Decide To Leave India, Settle In UK

December 20, 2024

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

Raj Kumar Sharma says Virat Kohli and his family will move to the UK soon

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2024) Indian cricketer Virat Kohli , Anushka Sharma and their children decided to leave India and settle in the United Kingdom, the local media reported on Friday.

“Virat Kohli, his wife Anushka Sharma and children are moving to the United Kingdom,” the Indian media quoted Raj Kumar Sharma, the childhood coach of the cricketer, as saying.

Raj Kumar said that Virat and his family decided to permanently settled in the UK.

However, no time frame was given by Virat and his family regarding decision to settle in the UK.

According to the reports, Virat Kohli is in the UK, where he along with cricket, also spent a major amount of time with his family.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma both have their own property in London.

