Open Menu

Virat Kohli, Anushka's Viral Moment After World Cup Final Loss

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2023 | 12:17 PM

Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cup final loss

Expressing visible disappointment and dejection, Anushka Sharma was observed consoling her husband as the Australian cricket team, led by Pat Cummins, clinched their sixth World Cup title.

AHEHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2023) A viral image featuring the renowned couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, circulated after India faced a disheartening defeat against Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup final.

Anushka Sharma, a prominent figure in Bollywood, was present in the stands at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, fervently supporting her husband, star cricketer Virat Kohli, and his team in the final.

The defeat followed a remarkable 10/10 run for Rohit Sharma's XI throughout the tournament.

This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 673 runs in the 2003 tournament.

Opting to field first, Australia's bowling attack successfully limited India's formidable batting lineup to a modest total of 240 runs in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 241, Cummins' team comfortably secured the victory in 43 overs, propelled by a decisive fourth-wicket partnership between Head and Labuschagne.

Despite falling short of claiming the coveted silverware, it is noteworthy that India's batting maestro, Virat Kohli, was honored as the ICC World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament. His exceptional performance included scoring 765 runs in the tournament, with at least a half-century in nine out of eleven innings and three centuries. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 673 runs in the 2003 tournament.

Related Topics

India Attack World ICC Australia Bollywood Narendra Modi Ahmedabad Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

15 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

1 day ago
The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

2 days ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

2 days ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

2 days ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

2 days ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports