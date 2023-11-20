(@Abdulla99267510)

Expressing visible disappointment and dejection, Anushka Sharma was observed consoling her husband as the Australian cricket team, led by Pat Cummins, clinched their sixth World Cup title.

AHEHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2023) A viral image featuring the renowned couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, circulated after India faced a disheartening defeat against Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup final.

Anushka Sharma, a prominent figure in Bollywood, was present in the stands at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, fervently supporting her husband, star cricketer Virat Kohli, and his team in the final.

The defeat followed a remarkable 10/10 run for Rohit Sharma's XI throughout the tournament.

Opting to field first, Australia's bowling attack successfully limited India's formidable batting lineup to a modest total of 240 runs in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 241, Cummins' team comfortably secured the victory in 43 overs, propelled by a decisive fourth-wicket partnership between Head and Labuschagne.

Despite falling short of claiming the coveted silverware, it is noteworthy that India's batting maestro, Virat Kohli, was honored as the ICC World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament. His exceptional performance included scoring 765 runs in the tournament, with at least a half-century in nine out of eleven innings and three centuries. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 673 runs in the 2003 tournament.