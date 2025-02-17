(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2025) Indian star batter Virat Kohli found a way to circumvent the board’s dietary restrictions.

The Indian media reported that as soon as the Indian team arrived at the training venue, they received a food package. However, they reported that Virat Kohli contacted a local team manager and provided detailed instructions regarding his dietary requirements.

The manager later returned with a customized meal package for Kohli, they added.

The development took place a moment when the BCCI set the tough regulations for the players regarding their diet for fitness purposes.

The BCCI had set the tough regulations after India’s defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The BCCI had introduced a 10-point code of conduct to ensure discipline within the team.

Under the new regulations, the players are no longer allowed to have personal staff including private chefs during overseas tours.

The report further revealed that the parcel contained special meal boxes for Kohli to consume after his session. While other players were busy packing their kit bags, Kohli was enjoying his meal and even set aside an extra box for later.

The BCCI’s 10-point code of conduct said that the players are prohibited from bringing personal staff—such as private chefs, security personnel or assistants on overseas tours unless specifically approved by the board.