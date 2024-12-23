Virat Kohli Labeled As “Bully” After Melbourne Airport Incident
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 01:43 PM
Channel 9 Newsreader Tony Jones criticizes Virat Kohli by saying “It was nothing short of bullying”
SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) Australian broadcaster Channel 9's star Tony Jones on Monday labeled Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's recent incident as “bullying”.
The confrontation took place when Kohli had a heated exchange with local journalists upon his arrival at Melbourne airport.
Channel 9 Newsreader Tony Jones criticized Kohli, saying that “It was nothing short of bullying,”.
Kohli had objected to the cameraman focusing on his family instead of him, saying, “You cannot film them without my permission,”. Virat Kohli was embroiled in a heated exchange of words with Australian reporter at the Melbourne airport just days before fourth Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The confrontation has garnered a widespread media attention.
Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma and children had arrived there for the match. But his arrival turned out to be contentious when Journalist Nat Yoannidis, who was working for Channel 7, filmed the cricketer and his family.
Kohli, who is much concerned about privacy of his family, got upset over filming. Kohli has strong stance of protecting privacy of his family. He has also been vocal about keeping his children out of media attention, especially the paparazzi.
