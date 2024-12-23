Open Menu

Virat Kohli Labeled As “Bully” After Melbourne Airport Incident

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 01:43 PM

Virat Kohli labeled as “Bully” after Melbourne airport incident

Channel 9 Newsreader Tony Jones criticizes Virat Kohli by saying “It was nothing short of bullying”

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) Australian broadcaster Channel 9's star Tony Jones on Monday labeled Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's recent incident as “bullying”.

The confrontation took place when Kohli had a heated exchange with local journalists upon his arrival at Melbourne airport.

Channel 9 Newsreader Tony Jones criticized Kohli, saying that “It was nothing short of bullying,”.

Kohli had objected to the cameraman focusing on his family instead of him, saying, “You cannot film them without my permission,”. Virat Kohli was embroiled in a heated exchange of words with Australian reporter at the Melbourne airport just days before fourth Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The confrontation has garnered a widespread media attention.

Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma and children had arrived there for the match. But his arrival turned out to be contentious when Journalist Nat Yoannidis, who was working for Channel 7, filmed the cricketer and his family.

Kohli, who is much concerned about privacy of his family, got upset over filming. Kohli has strong stance of protecting privacy of his family. He has also been vocal about keeping his children out of media attention, especially the paparazzi.

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Exchange Wife Melbourne Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Family Media Airport

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli labeled as “Bully” after Melbourne ..

Virat Kohli labeled as “Bully” after Melbourne airport incident

1 minute ago
 Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

29 minutes ago
 Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ..

Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ODI series against South Afric ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match O ..

Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match ODI series

55 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Indon ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Indonesia’s ‘Nahdlatul Ulama Un ..

59 minutes ago
 Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead glo ..

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables, marine project ..

59 minutes ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon to promote green mobility

1 hour ago
 Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today

Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today

1 hour ago
 Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two ..

Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers

2 hours ago
 Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, B ..

Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced on ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arr ..

ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE

2 hours ago
 Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for S ..

Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Sta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports