Virat Kohli Loses Cool At New Zealand Journalist For Question About On-field Behavior

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Virat Kohli loses cool at New Zealand journalist for question about on-field behavior

The Indian cricketer asked the journalist to come up with complete question, coupled with details of what happened.

DUBAI: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) Indian Skipper Virat Kohli lost his cool at a New Zealand journalist who asked him about his aggressive on field behavior, the reports said here on Monday.

The cricket fans also shared the video of the interview wherein Virat Kohli was seen angry at New Zealand journalist.

“Is your on-field behaviour setting the right example?” the New Zealand journalist asked Kohli who lost his cool at him and said: “What do you think?,”. Kohli looked irritated over the question. At this, the reporter said that he was just asking the question to which Kohli said: “I’m asking you the answer,”.

Kohli had celebrated animated celebration after Indian dismissed New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson during the second day of the second test of the ongoing India’s tour of New Zealand in Christchurch.

Kohli asked the journalist that he needed to find out an answer and then should come with a better question.

“You can’t come with half questions and half detailed about what happened,” said Kohli, adding that “this is not the right place if you want to create any controversy,”. However, Kokhli said that he talked to match referee Ranjan Madugalle and he had no issues with what happened.

Kohli is known for his aggressive approach towards batting and fields and other areas of the cricket.

