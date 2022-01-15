Virat Kohli quits as India Test captain

India's Virat Kohli announced Saturday he was stepping down as Test captain, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :India's Virat Kohli announced Saturday he was stepping down as Test captain, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa.

"Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now," he posted on Twitter after seven years in the high-pressure position.