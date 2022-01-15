UrduPoint.com

Virat Kohli Quits As India Test Captain

Muhammad Rameez Published January 15, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Virat Kohli quits as India Test captain

India's Virat Kohli announced Saturday he was stepping down as Test captain, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :India's Virat Kohli announced Saturday he was stepping down as Test captain, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa.

"Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now," he posted on Twitter after seven years in the high-pressure position.

Related Topics

India Twitter South Africa Virat Kohli

Recent Stories

Somali Prime Minister Expels AU Envoy Who Sided Wi ..

Somali Prime Minister Expels AU Envoy Who Sided With President in Power Struggle ..

52 seconds ago
 CSTO Chief Accuses 'Well-Organized' Terror Groups ..

CSTO Chief Accuses 'Well-Organized' Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest

54 seconds ago
 First ever women's livestock market organized in T ..

First ever women's livestock market organized in Tando Allahyar

56 seconds ago
 Tsunami warning for US West Coast, flooding in Haw ..

Tsunami warning for US West Coast, flooding in Hawaii after Tonga eruption

57 seconds ago
 Navas test positive as PSG again lose players to C ..

Navas test positive as PSG again lose players to Covid-19

1 minute ago
 Govt taking all possible steps to deal with curren ..

Govt taking all possible steps to deal with current wave of COVID : Murtaza Waha ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.