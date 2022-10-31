UrduPoint.com

Virat Kohli Reports Alleged Breach Of His Hotel Room Privacy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2022 | 12:06 PM

Virat Kohli reports alleged breach of his hotel room privacy

Kohli has posted a video on his Instagram page, which was originally posted on TikTok by an unidentified user with a caption that said "King Kohli's hotel room".

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) Virat Kohli has reported an alleged breach of privacy in his hotel room in Perth, where India played their men's T20 World Cup Super 12s match against South Africa on Sunday.

Kohli posted a video on his Instagram page, which was originally posted on TikTok by an unidentified user with a caption that said "King Kohli's hotel room". It scanned through the room where Kohli was staying.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that," Kohli wrote under the post. "But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.

Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Among people to respond to Kohli's post was David Warner, who responded, tagging the hotel, "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable."

The latest reports say that Indian team hasn't raised the issue with the ICC or cricket Australia, but they did bring it up with the hotel, which has promised to look into the matter. At the time of writing, India were on their way to Adelaide, where they will play Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Ironically, Kohli has said in the past that he finds more privacy and personal space when he is away from India, that the players can walk on the streets without getting mobbed by fans, as would be the case in India.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Bangladesh Hotel Adelaide Perth David South Africa Virat Kohli Sunday Post From Instagram

Recent Stories

PM to embark upon two-day visit to China tomorrow

PM to embark upon two-day visit to China tomorrow

22 minutes ago
 Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

Journalist Sadaf Naeem laid to rest

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

21 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

23 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.