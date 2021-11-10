Virat Kohli shares memories of T20 World Cup 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) Indian skipper Virat Kohli has shared his memories of T20 World Cup, saying that was an ‘amazing journey’.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared some glimpses of his memories of T20 World Cup besides bid farewell to his role as T20I skipper.

He was given rest for the upcoming India vs New Zealand series.

Kohli was under huge criticism after his poor performance as a captain during the T20 World Cup 2021.

India lost match against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand.

However, Kohli said, “Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time,”.

India won the matches against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland and could not make it to the semi-finals due to the low run rate.