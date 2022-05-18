UrduPoint.com

Virat Kohli To Be Invited For KPL Second Edition

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Virat Kohli to be invited for KPL second edition

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Kashmir Premier League (KPL) President Arif Malik on Tuesday announced to send an invitation to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to become part of the second edition of the league, scheduled to be staged from August 1 to 14 in Muzaffarabad, AJK.

"A formal invitation will be sent to Virat Kohli. It depends on him whether to be a part of the League as a player or to participate as a special guest" Malik said in a statement.

He said KPL would send a message of peace to the world. "We want Indian cricketers to be part of the League. We want to reduce tensions on both sides through cricket.

"The main objective of KPL is to promote cricket and provide facilities to the players of this region," he added.

According to Malik preparations for the League were in full swing. "Like the first season, the second season will be held at Muzaffarabad Stadium. The final will be held on Pakistan's 75th Independence Day, which will be a historic experience," he said.

"Along with KPL, cricket fans will also get a chance to see a fantasy league in which teams from Muzaffarabad and Srinagar will be seen in action virtually against each other. We want to bring people of both sides together so that we can spread the message of peace," he maintained.

