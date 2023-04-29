UrduPoint.com

Virtual Assistant By Russia's VK Hosts Countdown Ceremony For Games Of Future 2024

Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Marusya, a virtual assistant by Russian technology company VK, was one of the hosts at the ceremony kicking off the 300-day countdown to the start of the Games of Future 2024 in Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported

During the ceremony held simultaneously in Moscow and Kazan on Saturday, the 300-day countdown timer for the games was launched by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and the head of Russia's republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a video address to the participants of the ceremony, highlighting the importance of the games for Russia and the whole world.

Visitors of the event could see a countdown clock on the stage with an access to augmented reality. People could scan a QR code placed on the clock and see pictographs, depicting disciplines presented in the games, according to the correspondent.

The Games of Future is an international competition that will be held in the city of Kazan in Tatarstan from February 23 to March 2, 2024. As many as 2,000 athletes from over 100 countries are expected to compete in 16 hybrid disciplines in the form of phygital games. Phygital games combine traditional sport, cybersport and mixed reality technologies.

