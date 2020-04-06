UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virtual Grand National Raises 2.6 Million Pounds For NHS

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

Virtual Grand National raises 2.6 million pounds for NHS

The virtual Grand National raised 2.6 million pounds ($3.2 million) for Britain's National Health Service from the profit on betting on Saturday's computer-generated race donated by bookmakers

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The virtual Grand National raised 2.6 million Pounds ($3.2 million) for Britain's National Health Service from the profit on betting on Saturday's computer-generated race donated by bookmakers.

The animated event proved a popular replacement to the real thing with the world's most famous steeplechase a casualty of racing's shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are overwhelmed with the public support for the Virtual Grand National and the support shown" for the NHS, said Michael Dugher, chairman of the Betting and Gaming Council.

Shown live on television an audience of almost five million, more than double the figure that tuned in to see last year's Epsom Derby, watched Potters Corner take the virtual Aintree spoils at 18-1, with hat-trick seeker and favourite Tiger Roll in fourth.

Coral spokesman David Stevens told The Racing Post: "We had no idea how popular the Virtual Grand National would be as it was a completely unique situation but throughout Saturday it became apparent that millions of people were still having their annual flutter on this famous race."There is no racing until at least the beginning of May due to COVID-19 in Britain where the virus has claimed 4,934 lives with 47,806 confirmed hospital cases according to the latest official figures.

Related Topics

World Derby David May Post Event TV From Race Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More Than 19,000 Spanish Medical Personnel Have CO ..

2 minutes ago

Ali Haider,Yasir Akhtar laud Lahore Waste Managem ..

2 minutes ago

Pollen count decreases in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

Sindh Police receives donation of masks, gloves, s ..

4 minutes ago

No student, only Pakistani tourists & short-term v ..

5 minutes ago

Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in Indian Held ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.