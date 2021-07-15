UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Cluster At Japan Hotel Hosting Brazilian Olympians

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Virus cluster at Japan hotel hosting Brazilian Olympians

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :At least eight staff at a Japanese hotel hosting Brazil's Olympic judo team have tested positive for coronavirus, local officials said Thursday.

Health and sports officials at Hamamatsu city, west of Tokyo, said virus screenings were done before the judo delegation of around 30 members arrived there on Saturday.

None of the infected individuals came in contact with the athletes, they said.

The news comes as Tokyo prepares to host the Olympic Games mostly behind closed doors, with strict anti-infection measures placed on athletes, officials and journalists.

"Only those who have proof of a negative test are working" with the judo team, said Yoshinobu Sawada, a sports official at the city.

"We explained to the team that only (healthy workers) are in the bubble.

We think they have understood the situation and our counter-infection measures," he told AFP.

A family member of one of the infected hotel workers also tested positive, Hamamatsu officials added.

Tokyo is currently under a virus state of emergency, with infections surging. The city recorded 1,149 cases on Wednesday, the highest figure since January.

Several areas around the capital are under looser virus restrictions.

Olympic participants will be subject to strict virus rules and kept largely away from the Japanese public.

The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday that of over 8,000 people who arrived between July 1 and 13, just three tested positive after arrival and were isolated.

IOC chief Thomas Bach also pledged "not to bring any risk" to Japan with the Games, which open on July 23.

Related Topics

Sports Hotel Hamamatsu Tokyo Brazil Japan January July Olympics International Olympic Committee Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

27 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

39 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

55 minutes ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

59 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.