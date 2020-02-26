UrduPoint.com
Virus Forces Japan Davis Cup Tie Behind Closed Doors

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:55 PM

Virus forces Japan Davis Cup tie behind closed doors

Japan's home Davis Cup tie against Ecuador next week will be played behind closed doors, organisers said Wednesday, the latest sporting event in teh country to be affected by coronavirus fears, five months before the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Japan's home Davis Cup tie against Ecuador next week will be played behind closed doors, organisers said Wednesday, the latest sporting event in teh country to be affected by coronavirus fears, five months before the Tokyo Olympics.

And Japan's sumo governing body announced Wednesday it would hold an emergency meeting to decide whether to go ahead with a major tournament in Osaka scheduled to begin on March 8.

The Davis Cup decision comes a day after football's top-flight J-League postponed all matches until March 15.

"The International Tennis Federation made the decision to play the tie behind closed doors in consultation with the Japan Tennis Association, following advicefrom Japan sports Agency and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare," astatement said.

