Virus-hit Leinster postpone training ahead of Montpellier trip

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Leinster postponed training until Tuesday ahead of this week's European Champions Cup visit to Montpellier while the Irish province wait for their latest coronavirus test results.

Last week, the four-time winners revealed three senior players and one member of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Leinster opened their Champions Cup campaign with a 45-20 victory over Bath in Dublin on Saturday.

Their next European fixture is scheduled to be at the French club, last season's Challenge Cup winners, on Friday.

"Given the positive Covid-19 cases in Leinster Rugby ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath Rugby, Leinster Rugby will undergo another full round of antigen and PCR testing at its UCD base today," Leinster said in a statement on Monday.

"As a further precaution, until all results are confirmed, today's training in UCD has been postponed until tomorrow.

"The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) and EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) have been consulted in advance of this decision, which has been taken in the best interests of Leinster Rugby players and staff."