UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Hits Japan's Top League, All Blacks' Showpiece Scrapped

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

Virus hits Japan's Top League, All Blacks' showpiece scrapped

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A season-opening clash featuring All Blacks stars Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read was scrapped on Tuesday after dozens of people tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan's Top League rugby.

The outbreak comes during a surge in cases which has prompted a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area, just six months before the capital is scheduled to host the postponed 2020 Olympics.

The Top League said 44 people from three teams -- Toyota Verblitz, Suntory Sungoliath and Canon Eagles -- tested positive in pre-season screening, without revealing any identities or how many were players or staff.

As a result, "Japan Rugby Top League chairman Osamu Ota decided to cancel two matches (involving the three clubs) after discussions with stakeholders", a statement said.

The cancelled matches include the opening-day match-up between Read's Toyota Verblitz and Barrett's Suntory Sungoliath on Saturday.

The games will not be rescheduled, but will be recorded as 0-0 draws with the teams awarded two points each. Tickets will be refunded, the league added, apologizing to fans.

The rugby cluster comes as Japan battles a third wave of virus infections that has caused a record spike in cases.

The worsening situation appears to have hardened public opinion against holding the Olympics this summer, with just over 80 percent of respondents in a poll published Sunday favouring further postponement or outright cancellation.

sah/th

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Sunday 2020 Olympics All From Toyota Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

9 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

10 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

11 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

10 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.