Virus Subs Allowed In Tests: ICC

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

Virus subs allowed in Tests: ICC

Test teams will be allowed to field substitutes for players displaying coronavirus symptoms, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Test teams will be allowed to field substitutes for players displaying coronavirus symptoms, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The new regulation is one of several changes designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when cricket resumes, including a ban on saliva being used to shine the ball.

