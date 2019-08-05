UrduPoint.com
Visit Of Honourable Minister IPC/ Sports, Dr. Fehmida Mirza To The PTF Complex

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Honourable Minister Inter-Provincial Coordination/ Sports, visited the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 4th August, 2019 along with Mr. Akbar Durrani (Secretary IPC/ Sports) and Mr. Arif Ibrahim (DG PSB)

The Honourable Minister was received by Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF and the PTF Management. She was briefed about conversion of clay courts to synthetic surface and allied facilities at the complex. She was also apprised of the Management’s vision regarding future up gradation of the facility and various programmes for development of players, coaches & officials including the National Training Centre (NTC) & Summer Camp for kids.

She said that she was highly impressed with the state of the art courts and appreciated the efforts of the PTF team for converting the complex into a world class tennis facility. The Honourable Minister showed keen interest in the development activities especially the players’ development programme at the NTC & Coaches development courses, and assured the PTF Management of all possible support. During her meeting with the President, she also discussed the preparatory works regarding the upcoming Davis Cup Tie against India. After the meeting she also planted a sapling. While expressing her views in the PTF visitor’s book, she applauded the remarkable progress undertaken for promotion of tennis by the PTF Management.

