Visit of Lanka team a big honour for country: Punjab sports minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that holding of an international cricket series against Sri Lanka at home grounds was definitely a huge honour for the country.

He said this while talking to media at the grand commemorative ceremony of International Youth Day at Auditorium Hall, University of Home Economic on Tuesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan also launched Punjab Youth Portal by clicking a button in the presence of hundreds of passionate girls and boys.

The grand ceremony was held under the auspices of Punjab sports and Youth Affairs Department and with the collaboration of Bargad organization.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh, VC University of Home Economic Dr Kanwal Ameen, DG PITB Sajid Latif, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Executive Director Bargad Sabiha Shaheen and hundreds of enthusiastic youth were also present during the largely-attended ceremony.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob highlighted the role of youth especially in this modern era during his welcome address. He also informed the audience about the International Youth Day and Punjab Youth Portal.

Punjab Minister for Sports said organizing international cricket matches against visiting Sri Lankan team was a big challenge. "We have made all the preparations to hold three T20s against the islanders smoothly. Definitely a successful holding of international cricket matches against Sri Lanka will send a soft message to whole world that Pakistan is a peaceful country." He said, "We expect big crowd in Lahore T20 matches. The youth of Lahore is showing great enthusiasm in the upcoming T20 matches scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Oct 5, 7 and 9, 2019." Earlier, Director General PITB Sajid Latif briefed the ceremony about different features of Punjab Youth Portal.

While addressing the International Youth Day ceremony, Punjab Minister for Sports said, "Our youth can utilise various facilities such as skill development, entrepreneurship and job opportunities etc with a single click in Punjab Youth Portal.

" "Our government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is also going to launch" Kamyab Jawan programme with an amount of Rs100 billion. We are also going to launch 40 e-Rozgar centres in Punjab with Rs900 million under e-Rozgar Programme," he said.

Rai Taimoor Khan further said that Pakistan was one of the few countries of the world which have around 60 per cent of youth. "Having such a big ratio of youth is definitely a blessing but at the same time it put big responsibility on govt to arrange jobs for such a large number of youth." Director General Sports Punjab said Sports board Punjab is making ideal arrangements for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka. "We have complete coordination with all concerned departments to cope with any kind of situation. All security arrangements are in place for important cricket rubber," he added.

Replying a query, he said that a makeshift 20-bed hospital has also been established at National Hockey Stadium as a precautionary measure.

Later, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti distributed prizes among youth icons and other top performers.

Executive Director Bargad Sabiha Shaheen also presented a souvenir to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti.

Earlier, youth icon Umair Jaliawala awoke the youth through his motivational, emotional and thoughtful speech. Various other speakers also highlighted the role of youth in multiple fields for the betterment of society.

A panel discussion was also arranged to discuss several key issues. MPA Sadia Sohail, Taimoor Banday, Taranjeet Singh, Zakia Bibi and Zinaya Chaudhary took part in panel discussion. Prize-winning documentary films were also shown during the ceremony besides an eye catching theatre performance by the students.