Visit Of Mr. Dave Miley (Former Member, ITF Board Of Directors)

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 06:42 PM

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that Mr. Dave Miley, Former Member, ITF Board of Directors and a candidate for the upcoming election of the ITF Presidency is in Islamabad on a two day visit

Mr. Miley visited the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, where he held a meeting with Mr. Asim Shafik, National Development Director (PTF). He was briefed about PTF’s different development programmes including Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI), Coaches Education Programme and the Junior Development at the National Training Centre (NTC).

He also witnessed the training session at the NTC and appreciated the efforts of the PTF for development of tennis including the infrastructure development & establishment of NTC at the PTF Complex. It is pertinent to mention that Mr. Miley spent 25 years at the ITF where he successfully oversaw different programmes including Junior Tennis & Coaches Education Programme.

