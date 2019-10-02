Visit of Oman team beneficial for resumption of international hockey in Pak: DG SBP

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the visit of the Oman hockey team is a step forward for the resumption of international hockey in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Director General sports Punjab , Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the visit of the Oman hockey team is a step forward for the resumption of international hockey in Pakistan

"We are quite hopeful that more foreign teams will visit Pakistan in near future", he said this after the second match of the ongoing Pak-Oman hockey serie ended in a 4-4 draw here on Wednesday at the national hockey stadium.

Also present were Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, former Pakistan hockey captain, Manzoor Junior and other former Olympians and international hockey players.

"The visit of the Oman team is a golden opportunity for our young players to improve their hockey techniques as they will be gaining international experience by playing a foreign team", said DG Sport Punjab who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Pakistan has been deprived of international hockey activities for the past several years due to security situation and now the security has improved a lot situation is suitable for the visit of the foreign teams.

He said, SBP has recently organised Under-16 hockey coaching camp at Sargodha. "We have found several talented young hockey players out of that camp.

These players will be further groomed for important hockey events". He assured full cooperation to the PHF for the revival and promotion of the game.

"Hockey is our national sport which brought laurels for the country and once we were a force to reckon with in the international hockey with the possession of all the major hockey titles and now we struggling in the game and collective efforts are needed to put back hockey at the road of revival",he asserted.