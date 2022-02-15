Visit of South African blind cricket team, an honor for country; Secretary Sports

Sindh Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Akhtar Inayat Bhurgri has said the upcoming visit of South African blind cricket team to Pakistan was an honor for the country as it would help restore the confidence of international teams and players and would help promote the country's soft image

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Akhtar Inayat Bhurgri has said the upcoming visit of South African blind cricket team to Pakistan was an honor for the country as it would help restore the confidence of international teams and players and would help promote the country's soft image.

He was talking to members of organizing committee of the series formed by Blind Cricket Council chairman Syed Sultan Shah at his office here, said a news release on Tuesday.

Bhurgri said the Sindh Sports Department will leave no stone unturned and will make all-out efforts to make this series a grand success for the cause of sports.

The organizing committee comprising Imran Ahmed Shaikh, Asif Azim and Majid Khan discussed arrangements for the Pak-South Africa blind cricket ODI series.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) was set to host a bilateral series against South Africa from February 26 to March 3 at Southend Club Cricket Ground in Karachi.

The team would play a three-match One-Day International series in Karachi at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium. The first of the 50-over game will be played on February 28, followed by the second ODI on March 1, while the final contest of the series will be played after a day's gap on March 3.

The SA team was scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on February 26.

"Blind cricket team has made us proud at international level through their courage and sporting skills and their contribution and victories are no less than the national cricket team", said Secretary Sports.

It merits to be mentioned that Karachi last hosted a blind cricket series back in 2014, when the arch-rivals India visited the country.