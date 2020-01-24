UrduPoint.com
Visiting Faculty Team Wins Volley Ball Match From Govt Emerson College Faculty

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

A volley ball match was played between Govt Emerson College regular faculty and visiting faculty in connection with centenarian celebrations of the college

MULTAN, , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A volley ball match was played between Govt Emerson College regular faculty and visiting faculty in connection with centenarian celebrations of the college.

The visiting faculty won the match by seven points.

Led by Dr Zubair, the college team consisted of Prof Shahid Masood, Prof Aftab Khan, Vijay Lal, Irshad Malik, Qaisar and others, whereas the visiting faculty team was led by Ayub Khan and Ghulam Nabi, Shafqat Abbas etc were its members.

