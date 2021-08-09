Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

(@fidahassanain)

The cricketers have demanded Pakistan Cricket Board to increase their budget and threatened to hold protest outside PM House in Islamabad if their demands were not met within a period one month.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2021) The Pakistan Blind cricketers held a protest demonstration against the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) for allocating insufficient budget for visually impaired athletes of the country.

The blind cricketers gathered outside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and criticised the governing body for low budget. They demand and asked for an increase in budget. The cricketers said that they only received 10,000 rupees per month as per their central contract which was inadequate.

The budget of the Blind Cricket Council was not increased over the past two years.

The Sources said that the PCB allocated Rs 17,000,000 as annual budget for for the Blind Cricket Council. The PCB rejected the demand of the Blind Cricket Council.

The protestors, however, called of their protest after team captain Nisar Ali informed them that PCB had accepted their demand to increase the budget by five per. He stated that if the budget was not increased further, within one month, the players would hold protest outside the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.