UrduPoint.com

Visually Impaired Cricketers Protest Against Low Budget

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:56 PM

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

The cricketers have demanded Pakistan Cricket Board to increase their budget and threatened to hold protest outside PM House in Islamabad if their demands were not met within a period one month.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2021) The Pakistan Blind cricketers held a protest demonstration against the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) for allocating insufficient budget for visually impaired athletes of the country.

The blind cricketers gathered outside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and criticised the governing body for low budget. They demand and asked for an increase in budget. The cricketers said that they only received 10,000 rupees per month as per their central contract which was inadequate.

The budget of the Blind Cricket Council was not increased over the past two years.

The Sources said that the PCB allocated Rs 17,000,000 as annual budget for for the Blind Cricket Council. The PCB rejected the demand of the Blind Cricket Council.

The protestors, however, called of their protest after team captain Nisar Ali informed them that PCB had accepted their demand to increase the budget by five per. He stated that if the budget was not increased further, within one month, the players would hold protest outside the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Islamabad Protest Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Budget PCB

Recent Stories

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

16 minutes ago
 Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuatio ..

Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuation of People Underway

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

12 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

12 minutes ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon ..

Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Gam ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.