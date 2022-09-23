Visually impaired Tanveer bags silver medal in International Open Archery

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's visually impaired Archer Tanveer Ahmed has clinched a silver medal in the Andorra International Open for VI Archery 2022 at Barcelona.

This was Ahmed's 3rd medal of the year.

He lost the final against Kathleen of Belgium in 30 meter event.

Earlier Ahmed scored personal best 396 points in the qualification round.

Belgium Archer Kathleen won Gold and Anette Londal from Norway won Bronze in the championship.

Ahmed would also participate in 18 meter individual and mixed international team events on September 24 and 25.