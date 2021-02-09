UrduPoint.com
Viv Richards Hails Pakistan For Great Composure In Test Series

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:01 PM

Viv Richards hails Pakistan for great composure in Test series

West Indian legendary batsman Sir Vivian Richards has hailed Pakistan team for showing a great display of composure in the Test series they won against South Africa

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :West Indian legendary batsman Sir Vivian Richards has hailed Pakistan team for showing a great display of composure in the Test series they won against South Africa.

The home side outclassed Proteas by 2-0 in a two-match series.

According to the former batsman, the victory means a lot to the loyal fans of Pakistan, a private news channel reported.

"Great composure was displayed from Pakistan to win the game and the series at home. This will mean a lot to the players, management and especially the fans. Congratulations and well done," he tweeted.

