Viv Richards Predicts Shaheen Afridi To Emerge Leading Wicket-taker In 2023 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Viv Richards predicts Shaheen Afridi to emerge leading wicket-taker in 2023 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Former West Indies captain, Sir Viv Richard Tuesday believed that Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi would emerge leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

Expressing his views in a video featured on the official Instagram account of the International cricket Council (ICC), the legendary cricketer noted the significant progress Afridi had made.

"The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi as I have seen him in Pakistan. I have spent some time in the PSL and I have seen his massive growth. He is a highly determined individual. He is my man," he predicted.

