Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:23 PM

Vivian Richards, David Gower meet PM, appreciate Pakistan team performance in recent T-20 World Cup matches

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that as Pakistan had no dearth of talent, the government was taking measures to provide better facilities to young players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that as Pakistan had no dearth of talent, the government was taking measures to provide better facilities to young players.

Instructions have been given for the development of playgrounds in every area of the country so that children and youth can get opportunities of healthy entertainment, he added.

The prime minister was talking to renowned cricketers Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower, who called on him here.

During the meeting views were exchanged about the promotion of domestic cricket especially the provision of facilities and opportunities for young players.

Both the cricketers appreciated the performance of Pakistan team in the recent matches of T20 World Cup.

