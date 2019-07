Italy's Elia Viviani was too fast for any of the other top speedsters in a classic bunch sprint in the fourth stage of the Tour de France in Nancy on Tuesday

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider won the dash for the line after he was led out by teammate Julian Alaphilippe, the overall race leader. Viviani edged Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan who were second and third.