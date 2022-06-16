UrduPoint.com

Vlasov Takes Tour Of Switzerland Yellow With Stage Win

Muhammad Rameez Published June 16, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Vlasov takes Tour of Switzerland yellow with stage win

Russian Aleksandr Vlasov won the Tour of Switzerland's fifth stage on Thursday to claim the overall leaders' jersey

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Russian Aleksandr Vlasov won the Tour of Switzerland's fifth stage on Thursday to claim the overall leaders' jersey.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Vlasov, 26, who has raced as a neutral athlete since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, pipped ex-Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas in a four-man group.

American Neilson Powless was second with Dane Jakob Fulgsang third after 193km of racing finishing in Novazzano near the Italian border.

Tour de Romandie champion Vlasov takes over the yellow jersey from Steve Williams, who had held it since Sunday's opening stage, and is six seconds ahead of Israel Premier-Tech's Fulgsang in the overall standings.

"I tried to push as much as I could. Everybody was all out," Vlasov told Swiss broadcasters SRF.

"Being in the lead means more work for our team tomorrow. We will try to do our best," he added.

Vlasov said in March he was against his country's invasion and said after the win his focus right now was on cycling.

"I'm in Europe and always with my team," he told SRF.

"I don't watch the news and I don't spend my time on social media, I just race," he added.

Earlier, the peloton in Switzerland was weakened as Jumbo-Visma withdrew due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their team.

Thomas' Ineos team-mate Adam Yates also pulled out of the race after returning a positive test.

Friday's sixth stage heads west from Locarno to Moosalp with 180km of racing including a beyond categorised climb at the Nufenen Pass, located 2,478 metres above sea level.

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Social Media Cycling France Lead Switzerland Turkish Lira March Border Sunday All From Best Race

Recent Stories

Ombudsman calls for resolving grievances of overse ..

Ombudsman calls for resolving grievances of overseas Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Record early heatwave sweeps France as fires flare ..

Record early heatwave sweeps France as fires flare in Spain

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Portugal to expand economic ties: Ambass ..

Pakistan, Portugal to expand economic ties: Ambassador Pocinho

1 minute ago
 KP E&T Department recovers Rs.3 bln revenue so far ..

KP E&T Department recovers Rs.3 bln revenue so far: CM's aide

3 minutes ago
 ITP to suspend driving licenses of habitual traffi ..

ITP to suspend driving licenses of habitual traffic rules' violators

3 minutes ago
 CM Sindh takes notice of firing incident during by ..

CM Sindh takes notice of firing incident during by-polls for NA-240

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.